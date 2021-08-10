Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after buying an additional 766,509 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,318,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. 131,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.