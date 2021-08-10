EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Shares Down 0.6%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)’s share price fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELCPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43.

