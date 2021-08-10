Edmp Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Edmp Inc. cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 5.7% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Edmp Inc. owned 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $83,272,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.13. 44,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

