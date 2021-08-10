Edmp Inc. Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edmp Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 3.1% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 732.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. 71,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

