Edmp Inc. Buys 669 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.5% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 437,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,641,039. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $199.85 billion, a PE ratio of -90.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

