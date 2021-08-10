Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.