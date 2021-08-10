Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.86.

EDIT stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

