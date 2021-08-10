Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $17.79

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $18.58. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EWTX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

