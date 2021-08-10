Eaton Vance Management Takes $28,000 Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWAY. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

