Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Shares in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BZUN shares. decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

BZUN stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

