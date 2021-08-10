Eaton Vance Management Invests $30,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter.

DFP opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.1617 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

