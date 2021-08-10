Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Washington Federal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Washington Federal by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.