Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth $4,307,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 79,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,694.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $447,825. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $555.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.