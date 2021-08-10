Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $185.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Shares of ETN traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.28. 13,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

