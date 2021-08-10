Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce sales of $87.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.79 million and the lowest is $82.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $41.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $315.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.97 million to $336.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $408.19 million, with estimates ranging from $395.57 million to $432.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 11,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,904. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $709.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,652,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.