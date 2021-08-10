Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 60 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.46. 76,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

