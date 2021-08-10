Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $255,573,263. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,767.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,591.86. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

