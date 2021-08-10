Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 2,670 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 76,895 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,132,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,500 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

