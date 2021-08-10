Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 202 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,609,612. The company has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.