Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 190 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

DIS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,562. The company has a market capitalization of $322.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

