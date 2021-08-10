Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 21.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 36.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. 87,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.95.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

