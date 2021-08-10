Eagle Health Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Eagle Health Investments LP cut its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises 6.4% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.19% of Natera worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at $55,527,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Healy acquired 2,400 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $6.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,381. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.70. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.