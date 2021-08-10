Eagle Health Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,607 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies comprises 3.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $147,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. 9,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

