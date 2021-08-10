Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $111,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

