e-Money Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $215,240.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00157542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00146410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,624.34 or 0.99925782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00814949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.