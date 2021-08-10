e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 270,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

