Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DYN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.94. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

