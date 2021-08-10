Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

DVAX stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,904,000 after buying an additional 657,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after buying an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 89,098 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $22,296,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after buying an additional 79,842 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

