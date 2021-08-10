DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

DXC Technology stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

