Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour Acquires 109,806 Shares of Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 168,891 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $7,124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 33,670 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

