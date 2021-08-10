Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Announces Earnings Results

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Drive Shack stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.