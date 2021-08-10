Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.34.

DREUF stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

