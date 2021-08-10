Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €83.80 ($98.59).

Several analysts recently commented on DRW3 shares. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DRW3 stock opened at €77.05 ($90.65) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €76.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The firm has a market cap of $782.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a one year high of €82.70 ($97.29).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.