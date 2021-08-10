Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,451,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $53,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $41,382,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Nordstrom by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 141,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

