Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 288 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Ulta Beauty worth $40,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.41.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $361.64. 35,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,906. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $356.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

