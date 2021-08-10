Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $33.63 Million Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,504 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $33,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 75,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,142. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

