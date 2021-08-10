Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,294,000.

IWN traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.58. 67,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,094. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

