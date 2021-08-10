Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 605,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,517,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 239,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 247,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,639. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.