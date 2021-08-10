Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 851 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 10.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $86,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. 3,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

