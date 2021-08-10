Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 554,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. 115,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,869. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

