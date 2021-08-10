Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 90,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

