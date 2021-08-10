Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.95

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.95 and last traded at $92.33, with a volume of 170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Domo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.99.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.