Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given New GBX 330 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON:DOM traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 415 ($5.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.20.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

