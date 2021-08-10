Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.67. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

