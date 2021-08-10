Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report sales of $23.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $97.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $99.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $70.00 price objective on Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of DCBO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 51,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,226. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.05. Docebo has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $72.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,795,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

