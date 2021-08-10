DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DISH opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.68. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

