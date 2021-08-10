Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,376 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $462.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.21% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

