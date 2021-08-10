Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 45,270 Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 236.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of aTyr Pharma worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.99.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIFE shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

aTyr Pharma Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.