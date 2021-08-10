Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $257,000 in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $315,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ACOR opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.22. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.64 EPS for the current year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.