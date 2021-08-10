Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

GreenSky stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.68.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

